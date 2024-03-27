Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $252.00. 1,320,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,550. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $215.58.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.