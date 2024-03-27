Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

