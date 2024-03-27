Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.24. 876,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.