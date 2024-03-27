Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,171. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average of $285.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

