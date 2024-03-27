Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $777.16. 1,088,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.68. The company has a market cap of $738.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

