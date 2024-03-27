Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $775.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $725.15 and its 200-day moving average is $634.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $736.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

