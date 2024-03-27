Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 72,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.72. 78,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,676. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

