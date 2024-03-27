Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 926,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.