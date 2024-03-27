Electroneum Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $125.70 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002956 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,440,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

