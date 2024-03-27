Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 100838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

