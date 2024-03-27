Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $166.35 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.