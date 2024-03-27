Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.49. 3,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,920. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $166.35 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

