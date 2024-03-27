Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

