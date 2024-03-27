EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 904,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,051,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

EHang Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EHang by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

