Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 36,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

