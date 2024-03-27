Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 36,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.