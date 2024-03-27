Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
