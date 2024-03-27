Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

