Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International Stock Down 3.7 %

DYAI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.