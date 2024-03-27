DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXC

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.86. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.