DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.47. 9,759,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,958,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.