DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

