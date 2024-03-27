DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.

DouYu International Trading Down 9.4 %

DOYU stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in DouYu International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123,872 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 944,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DouYu International by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOYU

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.