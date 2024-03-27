DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.
DouYu International Trading Down 9.4 %
DOYU stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
DouYu International shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
