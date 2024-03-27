DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.50

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.50 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 4904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.