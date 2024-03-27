Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRCT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direct Digital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Direct Digital by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
