Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.