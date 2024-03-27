Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) Insider Sells C$376,658.10 in Stock

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVE:DWS traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,229. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0061162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.