DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.74

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

