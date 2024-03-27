Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DB. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.