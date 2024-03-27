Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.
Shares of DCTH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.
In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
