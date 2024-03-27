Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
