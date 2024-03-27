Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

