Decisive Dividend Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Shares of DE stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26.
Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.
