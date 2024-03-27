Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Update

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 49,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Price Performance

Decentral Life stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,741,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092,278. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Decentral Life Company Profile

Decentral Life, Inc operates as a technology business incubator that develops and licenses social networking and ecommerce technologies. The company develops and offers Seed technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) powered social network and Ecommerce platform to enhance speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks using blockchain technology.

