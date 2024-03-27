Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Update

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 49,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decentral Life Price Performance
Decentral Life stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,741,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092,278. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Decentral Life Company Profile
