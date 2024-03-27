D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,084 shares of company stock valued at $73,109,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

ANET opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

