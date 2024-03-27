D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:ITB opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.