Cultivar Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 305,605 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 9.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 3,364,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

