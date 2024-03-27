Cultivar Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. GSK comprises about 0.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,148. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

About GSK

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also



