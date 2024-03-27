Cultivar Capital Inc. Invests $305,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. General Electric comprises about 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.60. 4,033,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.