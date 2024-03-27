Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

