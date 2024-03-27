CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

