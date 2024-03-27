CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

