Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

