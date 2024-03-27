CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $317.56 and last traded at $320.45. Approximately 1,404,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,988,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 890.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.66.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

