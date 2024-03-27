CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPC traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.56. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of 21.02 and a twelve month high of 22.14.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.