Cronos Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.89 billion and $30.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00028085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.