Creditcoin Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $334.02 million and $71.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.