Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.90

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 5127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

