CPA Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,087. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.58 and a 200 day moving average of $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

