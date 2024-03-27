Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

CARR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,872. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

