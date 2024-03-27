Courier Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

