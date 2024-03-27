Courier Capital LLC Sells 729 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. 3,480,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,752,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

