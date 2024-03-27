Courier Capital LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 621,937 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE CLF traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

